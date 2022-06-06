Nigeria's Flamingos Qualify for U-17 World Cup

Nigeria's Flamingos have qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup billed for India.

In the second leg played inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, the Flamingos were held to a goalless by Ethiopia to qualify 1-0 on aggregate.

After playing six qualifying matches the Flamingos scored 15 goals without defeat and conceded none.

Three teams will represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India which will run from October 11 to 30.

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be the 7th edition which is contested by the under-17 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in 2008.

It will be the second time that India host a FIFA tournament after the men's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the first time that India host a FIFA women's football tournament.