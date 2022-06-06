Nigeria: 120 Hospitalised in Kano As Expired Industrial Gas Contaminates Air

At least 120 people have been hospitalised after suspected toxic chemicals from an expired industrial gas cylinder contaminated the air and spread to the neighborhood of Mundadu, a surburb of Kano.

Locals said the incident occurred Friday evening where one Saifullahi gathered scrap metals and crushed for recycling.

The ward head of the area, Magaji Abdullahi, while speaking on the incident said, "I was informed this evening that there was problem where Saifullahi Muhammad does his scrap metal collection business."

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, saying many victims were conveyed to hospitals for medical attention.

"About 70 of them were taken to Jaen Primary Healthcare, while 50 were taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment," he said, adding that so far, no life has been lost in the incident.

Daily Trust on Sunday observed that most of the victims were women and children.