Kenya: KCB Splash Sh100 Million in Sponsorship Towards WRC Safari Rally

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has splashed a whooping Sh100mn towards sponsorship of this month's WRC Safari Rally Scheduled for June 23-26.

Of the Sh100mn, KCB has set aside Sh9mn to sponsor two local drivers, Nickhil Sachania and Evans Kavisi for the rally.

"We have settled on young, brave and brilliant talent with the hunger to win and we believe with clear stewardship and support, they will bring glory to Kenya and Africa as a whole," said KCB Group Chairman Andrew Kairu during the official cheque handover on Friday.

He added; "Our support for these drivers is through our belief that harnessing the power of sport for the good of a whole society and investing in developing talent for future stars in every sport, we can secure the future of sports to make our country more economically viable through sports investment."

More than 12 Kenyan drivers have been entered into the Safari Rally this year, the second consecutive time it will be on the WRC calendar.

Sachania finished 21st last year while Kavisi did not complete the rally, blaming it on ill preparedness because of the financial requirements that come with rallying.

Kavisi has only competed at the East Africa Classic Rally this season, also saying this has been down to finances.

"We are really excited for this sponsorship. It takes a lot to remain in the sport and it is nice to get support. Without it some of these evens we can decide to stay away like we have done for the bulk of the season," Kavisi told Capital Sport.

He added; "We were in the Safari last year but we didn't turn out well because of ill preparations but now we are happy that this stuff is happening early and it will give us time to prepare. Getting this sponsorship means we have the ability to replace the things that are breaking down and we have the ability to keep things current and active. It helps us to maintain our level at the sport."

Shachania was also excited to land the sponsorship that he hopes will help him improve his 21st place finish from last year.

"It is amazing and surreal. I can't really put words into it. I am really excited that they have taken me on board and I will now look to give them good results," Sachania said.

The sponsorship is set to help them to improve their machines and ensure they are well prepared for the grueling three day rally that will start with the flag off at the KICC before a Special Spectator Stage at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Kenya Motorsports Federation boss Phineas Kimathi says he is excited that KCB has splashed a good amount of money on the rally and it will go a long way in stepping up the levels from last year.

"It is exciting that we have such kind of sponsorship and this will help us to prepare in the best way possible. We are excited as the rally dates approach and we look forward to a great three days of action," said Kimathi.

"We are lucky to be the first Rally this year to have the hybrid cars on the course and we are looking forward to really competitive action," Kimathi said.