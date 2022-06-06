Rwanda: FIBA World Cup Qualifiers - National Basketball Team Enter Training Camp

The national basketball team, on Sunday, June 5 reported to a training camp to start preparations for the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers.

The games are scheduled for July 1 to 3 at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Rwanda will be up against Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan in Group B.

During the first window of the qualifiers that was held in Dakar, Senegal in March, Rwanda finished last in its group after failing to win a single game.

Rwanda will be looking to put up a strong performance in the second window in order to secure one of the three qualification places in the group.

The BK Arena will also host Group A qualifier games in the same period of time.

The group consists of Mali, Cape Verde, Uganda and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Gasana who plays in the USA will join camp on Monday, while Kendall Lamar Gray USA is expected on June 9.

Others including Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA) and Osborne Shema (USA) will join camp in two-weeks.

Currently, the team is camping at Sainte Famille Hotel and will be conducting their daily training sessions at the BK Arena under the instruction of Senegalese tactician, Cheikh Sarr and his assistant Charles Mushumba.

Players in camp:

Ntore Habimana (Patriots), Olivier Turatsinze (IPRC Kigali), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (UGB), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Imad Ruhamyandekwe (Canada), Robeyns William (Belgium), Bruno Nyamwasa (Patriots), Justin Uwitonze (RP-IPRC Kigali), Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots), Adelin Mugasa Ndayishimiye (Pologne), Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Emile Galois Kazeneza (USA), Axel Olenga Mpoyo (REG), Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA), Patrick Ngabonziza (Orion), Osborne Shema (USA), Noah Bigirumwami (USA), Marius Ntwari (USA) and Brillant Brave Rutsindura (USA).