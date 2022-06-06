Sudan: Trilateral Mechanism Decries Death of Protester At Sudan Capital Sit-in

Khartoum — The AU-IGAD-UNITAMS Trilateral Mechanism has condemned the killing of a protester during Friday's rallies commemorating the third anniversary of the violent dispersal of the General Command sit-in in 2019. The statement comes after the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported the death of a 20-year-old demonstrator in Khartoum, who was participating in the commemorations of what has become known as the 2019 June 3 Massacre.

"The Trilateral Mechanism recalls the need for a conducive environment for a political process in Sudan which, among other elements, consists of respect of the right to peaceful assembly.

"The Trilateral Mechanism has previously welcomed the lifting of the State of Emergency and encouraged authorities to continue taking further steps that ensure the protection of the rights to peaceful assembly and expression."

In its statement, the Mechanism also reiterates that use of excessive force is not a solution and calls on authorities to cease using it against protesters and ensure accountability for all violations committed since the 25 October coup.

During a meeting on Wednesday between the Trilateral Mechanism and the 'Military Quartet Committee', represented by Vice President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Lt Gen Shamseldin El Kabashi and, Lt Gen Ibrahim Jaber, the mechanism pre-emptively recognised the potential of "unnecessary use of force against peaceful protestors" at Friday's demonstrations.

The Trilateral Mechanism called on the authorities to "respect and protect the right to peaceful assembly", in order to ensure "conducive conditions" for the talks going forward. Also calling on all parties commemorating the event, to "uphold peaceful means".