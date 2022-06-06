Nigeria: This APC Convention 'Ll Be Different From Others, Says Adamu

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, yesterday declared that the convention would be different from others. Adamu who stated this while inaugurating the sub-committees for the convention at the party in Abuja, said: "This event is not a new thing in our great party. It is expected that when we hold such a big event, an annual event, like the national convention we make sure that we have a befitting outing in the name of our national convention.

"This convention this year is a bit different from the other convention. It is different because it is the first transition convention of our great party. The forthcoming convention will be expected within our constitution to produce the flag bearer of our great party to contest the presidential slot.

"We are very careful that we chose different persons to be part of the committees that have been enumerated by the national secretary."

"At the governorship level, every governor is a governor. We assigned the committees at the thoughts and discretion of the party. So, it is our prayers and hope that very persons who is allotted a committee will be satisfied to give his or her best to serve in the slot that is given him or her."

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Kebbi state, Abubabar Bagudu, said many people have been at work even before the inauguration.

He said from the comments he had been hearing from party members, they are energized to ensure the party has a befitting and successful convention.

Bagudu said: "I know that even before the inauguration of this committee, many people have been at work and it is quite commendable that we are on time. And, coincidentally, INEC had rolled out many events and was forced to be done quicker than usual.

"And in many states, congresses including congress nominate various persons were sometimes for two different offices were done on the same day. And, I am sure that has given a lot of refreshment and more experience to everyone here. And, all that accompanies what to do within the quickest possible time and given the limitation of time."

"And coming at a time like this is for all of us to cooperate given what the chairman says clearly and what is known to us. As he said, it is a convention like no other which is intended by God's grace to produce a presidential flag bearer."

The Chairman of the convention and the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzordinma assured all that the committee members would serve to the best of their ability.

The Chairmen of the committees are: Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya (Budget), Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Finance and Logistics committee), Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun (Accreditation and Decoration), Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, (Security and Compliance).

Others are: Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Election Committee), Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje (Transportation), Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum (Accommodation), Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule (Media and Publicity).

Also, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige (Medical), Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (Legal); Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle (Venue and Site Servicing), Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni (Election Appeal) Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong (Hospitality and Welfare, Governor of Katsina State (Protocols).

Also, Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Digital Communications); Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai (Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur); Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (Accreditation of Diplomats).