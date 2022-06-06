Nigeria: Shekarau, Former Buhari's Ally, Emerge Kano NNPP Senatorial Candidates

6 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Former Special Adviser to President Buhari on National Assembly, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila and former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday emerged as senatorial candidates of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Kano South and Kano Central Senatorial District.

Also, the Immediate past Executive Secretary, TETFUND, Dr. Abdullahi Bappa Bichi emerged as Kano North senatorial district candidate.

The party held a zonal rally at Bichi, Gezawa and Rano yesterday evening and the exercise which attracted a mammoth crowd in each of the centers was generally peaceful.

In Kano Central, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau who was returned unopposed scored 516 votes.

The primary election conducted in Gezawa local government attracted delegates across 15 local governments that constituted Kano Central Senatorial District.

In Kano North Senatorial District, NNPP officials conducted a voice vote for the sole candidate, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi who returned unopposed by delegate drawn from 13 local council areas of the zone.

The former Special Adviser to President Buhari on National Assembly, Dr. Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila was returned unopposed by delegates from Kano south senatorial District.

Kawu, founder of Alistikama University, Sumaila swelled the rank of NNPP after irreconcilable differences with All Progressives Congress leadership in the state last month.

