Malawi: Mvula's Thunder Strike Bath to Reach Final

Malawian UK-based netballer Joyce Mvula led her team Manchester Thunder to reach the final in in the United Kingdom's (UK) Vitality Netball Super League after beating beat Team Bath 64-54.

The former Blue Eagles shooter was awarded Player of Match Award, which was her fourth of the season.

Manchester Thunder will face Lightning who beat London Pulse 56-44 in another semi-final.

According to the club's website, the Malawian was phenomenal with a shooting accuracy at 92 percent and contributed 33 goals.

However, she attributed her performance and the team's victory to team when she took to the social media.

"Team work still making the dream work. POTM [Player of the Match] again! It can only be God. A big shout-out to my team for a great play and our beautiful Thunder fans cheering," reads a post on her Facebook Page.

She has also cemented her position on second leading scorer with 740 goals while Ugandan shooter Peace Priscovia of Surrey Storm has 853 and London Pulse's English shooter Assaindey Olivia Tchine is third on 711.

Another Malawian netballer Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda's team Strathclyde Sirens finished on eighth place and have qualified for Fast5 Championship.

The Malawian defender was named Player of the Season for her club based in Scotland.