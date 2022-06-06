Malawi: Chakwera and Chilima Declare Assets

4 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima have declared their assets and have since had their declarations gazetted.

The gazetting was done on June 3, 2022, making it the first time in the history of Malawi for declaration of assets to be gazetted since 2014 when the law was passed.

According to the gazette, President Chakwera has two houses, three plots, seven motor vehicles, five bank accounts and one business interest, among other.

On the other hand, the gazette shows that Chilima has two houses, 14 plots, 11 motor vehicles, two business interests and seven bank accounts, among others

The gazette has not stipulated the exact amounts of money worthy the assets.

Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Joyce Chitsulo, confirmed to have seen the gazetted declaration of assets.

