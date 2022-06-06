Malawi: WHO Malawi Country Office Welcomes a New Country Representative

press release

Lilongwe — The World Health Organization (WHO) Malawi Country Office has a new representative, Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo. The new WHO country representative has officially assumed duties in Malawi on 1 June 2022 with the presentation of her letters of commission to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorable Nancy Tembo. The presentation took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Lilongwe.

Dr Kimambo said she is delighted to serve in Malawi and contribute towards helping all people attain the highest possible level of health. "I am coming in at a time when the country is experiencing disease outbreaks and health emergencies that have impacted the health system in Malawi. With the commitment from the country, regional and global WHO leadership, WHO reaffirms its commitment to ensure there is continuity of health services and that we build back stronger and resilient health systems together."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo acknowledged the crucial role that WHO is playing in Malawi in providing technical and policy leadership in health matters. She underscored on the support that WHO is providing to Malawi in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, and the polio and cholera outbreaks. "We value the World Health Organization for always supporting Malawi and working in line with our country's priorities as well as SDGs."

Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo is a senior public health specialist and pediatrician with 25 years of excellent achievements both in Tanzania and internationally. She is a graduate of Medicine and Master of Medicine Degree in Pediatrics and Child Health from University of Dar-es-salaam and has a Master's in Public Health from the University of London, School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

In 2018, Dr Kimambo joined the WHO Regional Office for Africa (WHO/AFRO) in Congo, Brazzaville, as a medical officer Child and Adolescent health a position she held up to her appointment as WHO representative for Malawi. At AFRO, she provided technical leadership and guidance to Member States in Africa in child health programming including, quality of care and infant and young child feeding. She also contributed to development of the Strategy to Reduce the double burden of Malnutrition in the African Region 2019-2025. Dr Kimambo also served as the acting WHO Representative for Ghana between November 2019 to February 2021 where she provided strategic leadership for effective implementation and delivery of the WHO Country Strategy for Ghana.