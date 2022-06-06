Tanzania to Sign the 70tri/ - LNG Project Next Week

4 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration will sign initial agreements with exploration companies next week to construct the 70tri/- (30billion US dollars) liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

President Samia told Engineers and Contractors on Saturday in Dodoma "we're going to sign the LNG agreement in three-days time."

"I want to assure you that the government will give special attention to local contractors in the name of local content," she said. The president had made a call during a live conference that was organised to applaud her administration in enhancing local contractors.

"We will continue supporting this sector and specially local engineers and contractors," she added. Tanzania resumed negotiation of the long-awaited project last year. The negotiation team had said earlier this year that the government could sign the agreement in May. The parties include five oil and gas firms --Shell, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Pavilion and Ophir.

The LNG plant is expected to be constructed in the natural gas rich region of Lindi.

