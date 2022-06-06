Tanzania: 'Civil Servants Owe President Samia High Performance'

CIVIL servants should raise their performance after President Samia Suluhu Hassan granted their wish for salary increment, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Jenista Mhagama said on Friday.

After almost seven years, public servants will next month smile all the way to the cash machines after President Samia endorsed a proposed salary increment, which has the minimum wage rising by 23.3 per cent.

Speaking during the professional secretaries' annual meeting and the 9th conference of the Tanzania Association of Special Secretaries (TAPSEA), Mhagama said the pay rise should reflect in the output, calling for increased efficiency and accountability in the public sector.

She said civil servants owe President Samia and should repay the Head of State for her decision to raise their salaries as well as other allowances starting the next financial year.

"As we celebrate the new salaries, among other benefits, let's work hard and increase productivity, let's change for the better and serve the public diligently," pleaded Ms Mhagama.

She said increased accountability should be inbuilt among public servants, urging them to increase productivity while observing work ethics and guidelines.

"It's high time that public servants embrace patriotism as the government is doing all in its power to improve their welfare," said Minister Mhagama.

Elaborating, Ms Mhagama said between April, 2021 to April, this year, 75,070 public servants were promoted and 124bn/- has been paid in arrears for the beneficiaries.

The minister assured civil servants of their rights, reminding employers to allocate funds for training their staff in order to increase efficiency in workplaces.

For his part, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa directed district executive directors and other top officials in local governments to ensure that the personal secretaries attend capacity building training.

He said the training is a must, thus, budgets should be allocated for training, warning that defiants will face measures. Speaking during the occasion, TAPSEA Chairperson, Ms Zuhura Maganga expressed their commitment to work hard and realise President Samia's vision for national unity and economic development.