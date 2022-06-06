Nigeria: NDDC - Forensic Audit Reveals Can of Worms, We're Treating It - Akwa

Interim Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Effiong Akwa, has said that the forensic audit on NDDC opened can of worms in the commission, adding that the worms were being treated.

Akwa also appealed to aggrieved stakeholders in the region to trust President Muhammadu Buhari on issues affecting the NDDC and the Niger Delta, noting that Buhari means well for the region and that the President was at the verge of handing over a reformed, productive, effective and efficient NDDC to the Niger Delta people.

Akwa spoke, weekend, in a webinar, an online virtual meeting, organised by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Udengs Eradiri, and attended by hundreds of youths across the world.

He requested for the constitution of a substantive board for the commission, but urged stakeholders to exercise patience a little longer and allow the implementation of the forensic audit report.

Akwa, represented by Eradiri, said: "The NDDC will continue to strive hard to leave in accordance with its mandate. I am aware of the agitations, but I want to appeal to all those who are aggrieved to allow the Federal Government and President Buhari do what they intend to do with the NDDC. They mean well for the commission and Niger Delta.

"People have been talking about the creation of a board, I agree, but the forensic audit that concluded some months ago has opened a can of worms and those worms are being dealt with and that is why the issue of the board had not been formally concluded.

"I believe that by the time they finish with this process, the board will be concluded. Following the outcome of the forensic exercise, we can no longer rely on the existing Act. The Act is being reviewed to accommodate some of the recommendations of the report.

"The board will come when all the parameters have been put together, so that going forward, the new NDDC can start on a good footing. People should reduce the agitation on board and work with the current management of the NDDC."

Speaking on the theme of the webinar, which centred on the 2023 general elections, Akwa encouraged the youths and other stakeholders to participate in the electoral process.