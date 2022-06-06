Sudan: Statement of the AU-IGAD-UNITAMS Trilateral Mechanism

press release

The AU-IGAD-UN Trilateral Mechanism welcomes the authorities' decision to lift the state of emergency and the release of the political detainees as positive steps to create the conditions needed for reaching a peaceful resolution for the current political impasse following the 25 October 2021 coup.

We encourage the authorities to complete the release of the detainees, and to take further steps that ensure the protection of the rights to peaceful assembly and expression, ending the excessive use of force against protesters and ensuring accountability for all violations committed after October 25 coup.

We encourage all stakeholders to be prepared for a constructive dialogue in good faith on a political solution and a peaceful way out of the current crisis.

The killing of two young men during a protest in Khartoum on Saturday 28 May 2022, has sparked anger among Sudanese. As we express our sincere condolences to their families, we hope they are the last victims of the current situation.

The decisions taken by the authorities needs genuine political will for real and full implementation. Violence needs to stop in order for the talks to genuinely take place with the aim of reaching a Sudanese owned solution to the current political impasse.

The Trilateral Mechanism looks forward to commencing direct talks among stakeholders to restore the civilian-led democratic transition.