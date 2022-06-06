Somalia: Deni Says New President Made Promises for Federal States

Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni said new Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had made promises to regional states after his May 15 election.

Speaking to The Economist, Deni said the president had promised to share power and finalize a new federal constitution.

Mr Mohamud, an academic and civil-rights campaigner, has a more conciliatory flavour. He has moved fast to mend bridges with opponents at home and abroad.

Said Deni, president of Puntland, the oldest and strongest of the five federal states, notes that one of Mr Mohamud's first moves after winning the election was to invite all Somalia's regional leaders to a meal together.

