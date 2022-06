HUDUR [SMN] - Somali military carried out an operation against Al-Shabaab in Bakol region, south of the country as part of a stepped-up offensive to restore peace.

The operation targeted Al-Shabaab strongholds in El-Uni area of Tiyeglow district. The military says it has killed at least 11 people, including an al-Shabab commander.

Mohamud Nur Ga'al alias (Sheikh Al-Sima), an al-Shabaab operative in Bay and Bakool was among the dead.