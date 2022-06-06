Somalia: Senate Speaker Meets With UAE Ambassador

The Speaker of the Senate Abdi Hashi today received in his office the Ambassador of the UAE to Somalia Mohamed Ahmed Al-Osman.

The office of the speaker said the Ambassador conveyed to Hashi a message of congratulations on his re-election in April 2022.

They discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties and the contribution of the UAE to the ongoing drought relief efforts in the country after facing a drought that hit over 7 million.

UAE has donated to Somalia $9 million in aid to help the drought-affected people.