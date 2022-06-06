Kenya: Mukidza Shines as Kenya Simbas Roar Past Leopards in Curry Cup

4 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Darwin Mukidza displayed a man of the match performance to inspire hosts Kenya Simbas to a 51-35 victory over defending champions Leopards of South Africa as the Curry Cup Division 1 made its debut in Kenya on Saturday.

Mukidza, who turns out for KCB Rugby Club, booted in two penalties and grounded a try to add on the several conversions he scored.

In total, Simbas went over the whitewash seven times to make their intention of qualifying for the first Rugby World Cup in 2023 well known as they prepare for the Africa qualifiers that start in July.

Kenya head coach Paul Odera is using the Curry Cup tournament as a training ground ahead of their first match of the qualifiers where neighbors Uganda awaits in the quarter finals July 2.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X