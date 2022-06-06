Malawi/Ethiopia: Chakwera, Chilima Watch Flames Whip Ethiopia

Malawi has won its opening match in the 2023 Africa Cup of the Nation's qualifier against Ethiopia at Bingu National Stadium.

The game was patronized by the country's president Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his vice President Dr Saulosi Chilima and other officials together with thousands of soccer loving Malawians.

President Chakwera who was all clad in Flames kit, a red jersey and a matching red tracksuit, a pair of white trainers and a red cap emblazoned with Malawi on it was accompanied by the First Lady, Monica Chakwera.

Madam Chakwera also looked the part in the Flames regalia as she donned a red Flames Jersey, a matching red tracksuit, a red cap and a black trainers.

South African based football export, Gabadhino Mhango scored both two goals at 9 minutes and 43 minutes of the first half respectively making the Flames to lead by 2 goals to nil at the end of the first half.

Ethiopia came back hard more intentional in the second half and managed to reduce the deficit by scoring one through Abubaker Nasir Ahmed but the Flames maintained to guard the scoreline to end and the game ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts, Malawi.

Both teams scored through penalties.

Flames will face Guinea in their next match in their Group D campaign.

At 36 minutes in the second half, renowned commentator Charles Nyirenda was overheard on Zodiak Broadcasting Station weighing in on what sums up the lacklustre performance that characterized the Flames play in their first 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Everyone could agree, Ethiopia was a better side but as they stole the show with good play, the Flames did the scoring.

The dominant Ethiopians converted their consolation in the second half through the spot kick as well.

Despite the poor performance, the Flames is three points richer and on to their second match against Guinea next week.