Mauritius: Medical Screening Exercise Held in Curepipe

A Medical Screening Exercise was held, today, at the Dame Rosina Henrisson Municipal Multi-Purpose Complex Hall in Les Casernes, Curepipe. This activity was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity in collaboration with the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF).

Screening exercises comprised, among others, anthropometry test, blood pressure test, glucose test, obesity test, as well as breast and cervical screening. Medical counselling was also offered to the public.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Deputy Chief Government Whip, Mr Soobeersingh Dhunoo; and other personalities were present on this occasion.

In a statement, Mr Obeegadoo highlighted that the NEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity as well as the Ministry of Health and Wellness, organised medical screening exercises every Saturday around the island. According to him, today's activity aimed at screening around 100 persons in Curepipe and in the neighbouring regions.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that such medical screening exercises were important since a high percentage of the Mauritian population suffered from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. "These screening exercises thus form part of the preventive measures put forward by the Ministry of Health and Wellness concerning NCD's," he underlined.

Furthermore, he seized this opportunity to appeal to the population to avail of the medical facilities at their disposal in order to undergo a medical screening exercise. "This," he emphasised, "will enable one to detect any potential medical problem at an early stage and receive rapid treatment accordingly."

For his part, the Deputy Chief Government Whip commended the NEF, the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity and the Ministry of Health and Wellness for organising such medical screening activities for more than 150 families who are beneficiaries of the NEF.

Mr Dhunoo pointed out that Government had at heart the health and wellness of the population, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that, as Mauritius was a welfare state, medical screening facilities were regularly being offered to persons from every sphere of society.