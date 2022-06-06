Tanzania: Anti-Poaching Drive Pays Off

TANZANIA has significantly reduced poaching and illegal harvesting of natural resources due to the government's robust wildlife protection measures.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Pindi Chana, tabling her ministry's 624bn/- budget estimates for 2022/2023 financial year on Friday in the National Assembly, said that the anti- poaching drive has seen wildlife population increasing in the country.

"The ministry has contin- ued with efforts to improve protection and conservation of natural resources, fight poaching and illegal wildlife trade, including controlling harvestng of forest and bee products and invasion in conserved areas," she said.

She said that the efforts have been reflected in the wildlife census results conducted last year which indicated that the elephant population has increased by 30 per cent in Lake Natron's ecological system in West Kilimanjaro.

Dr Chana added that in Ruaha - Rungwa ecological system buffalo population has increased by 80 per cent, zebra 36 per cent and antelope 65 per cent compared to the census conducted in 2018.

"The black rhino which are among the endangered species have increased by 27.5 per cent compared to their population in 2018," Dr Chana said.

"The increase in wildlife population is an indication of strengthened security and management of conserved ar- eas," she added.

The minister said that the achievements have been also contributed by the government efforts to conduct patrols which have enabled the arrest of 7,719 suspects and recovery of government trophies.

Other measures included conducting special intelligence operations which prevented 66 poaching incidents, confiscation of various weapons, dismantling of poaching networks and strengthening of the paramilitary force for wildlife and forest conservation.

She called upon wananchi to continue taking part in protecting and preserving the resources for the benefit of the present and future generations.

The minister further said that in the next financial year Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) will con- duct three wildlife censuses in ecological systems in Nyerere - Selous - Liparamba - Mikumi, Saadani - Wami Mbiki Swagaswaga forest reserves.

She said the institute will also continue to provide pub- lic education and distribute the research findings.

"TAWIRI will coordinate the 14th scientific symposium and provide public education of friendly techniques to over- come conflicts between people and wildlife," she said.

The minister further said that TAWIRI will publish its research findings in various scientific journals.

She further said the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) in the next fiscal year will continue to improve security and management of conserved areas by conducting patrols.

The authority will also purchase one tractor, 14 vehicles and 45 motorcycles for conducting patrols and admin- istrative activities.

Presenting recommenda- tions for the Parliamentary Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Tourism, the committee vice-chairman Shaaban Shekilindi called upon the government to take bold steps in addressing conflicts between human beings and wildlife which have been causing destruction of properties and injuries.