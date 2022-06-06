Tanzania: Govt to Set Up Milk Processing Plant in Katavi

IN a bid to contain milk post-harvest losses and increase consumption of processed milk in Katavi Region, the government has set aside 120m/- to build collection-cum-processing milk plant, Livestock and Fisheries Deputy Minister Abdalah Ulega has said.

He told the climax of the 25th Milk Week National Celebrations here that the money to build the industry has been approved by the National Assembly in the 2022/23 budget.

Katavi, he explained, is one of Tanzania's strategic milk-producing regions but most of the milk is not processed, causing loss to the farmer, community and the government.

He said due to the absence of a processing plant in the region, no value is added to the milk produced, hence causing post-harvest losses. The plant will increase milk shelf-life, allow more people to drink packed milk and milk products.

The minister further explained that when post-harvest losses are eliminated; the disposal income of the farmer and public revenue collection will increase.

"The government is determined to strengthen the dairy sub-sector because of its importance in promoting human health, increasing government revenue and in increasing the livelihoods of dairy farmers," the minister said.

The joint efforts of the National Artificial Insemination Centre (NAIC), local governments and the private sector have paid off because, Mr Ulega said, 47,888 animals were artificially inseminated in 24 regions, whereas 3,500 animals were inseminated on subsidy.

He said during the 2021/2022, 12,622 beef and dairy calves were distributed to farmers -- 2,680 from state farms and 9,942 from private farms.

He also said Ngerengere and Nangaramo farms will receive 198 improved boran dairy cattle that will eventually increase the number of better breed calves.

A dairy farmer, Mr Jamac Nassoro called on the government to increase the number of cadres in the veterinary profession so that dairy farmers can readily get extension services.

Katavi Regional Commissioner Mwanamvua Mrindoko said the region will organise and mobilise dairy farmers to take milk to the proposed plant so that people can readily get processed milk.

Dr George Msalya of the Tanzania Milk Board, said the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) is behind steady development of the milk sub-sector in the southern regions.

The board works closely with SAGCOT in promoting dairy farming. Dr Msalya said they plan to train dairy members of cooperatives as a strategic move to improve the quality and quantity of milk.