Tanzania Yet Again Extend Ban On Wildlife Exports

TANZANIA has yet again banned exports of widlife after authorities temporarily lifted a ban it imposed in 2016 following massive irregularities in the business that saw smuggling of nearly 130 animals and birds including giraffes and vultures.

Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr. Pindi Chana issued the fresh directives just hours after the Tanzanian wildlife conservation authorities had decided to temporarily lift a ban on exports of live wild animals.

"Let me be clear. Exports of wildlife animals is hereby suspended until further notice," she said adding that the government will reissue further notice after clear communications with responsible authorities.

The statement from TAWA said business people who captured and raised wild animals before March 2016 will be allowed to export the animals within six months from June 6, 2022, to December 5, 2022.

They should, however, be exported through the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam or the Kilimanjaro International Airport, in Kilimanjaro.

The government banned the transportation of all live animals outside the country in March 2016 until proper procedures were made to ensure only approved animals are transported.

The decision sparked anger from exporters who complained that the ban was a surprise decision to them as it was made just a month after they were given licenses for exporting the animals.