Tanzania: State Heightens Green Revolution

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued 15 directives aimed at preserving the environment while instructing the Finance and Planning Ministry to allocate an adequate budget for environmental management and conservation programmes.

Tanzania on Sunday joined the rest of the world in marking World Environment Day, which encourages worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

Officiating the national celebration on Sunday, Prime Minister Majaliwa pointed to the fact that human activities are key contributors of environmental degradation and hence directed relocation of people away from wetlands and water catchment areas.

The Premier underscored the need for the Ministry of Finance and Planning to ensure environment protection and conservation is among the priorities in every budget now that the government is implementing a ten-year national environmental management strategy.

In line with that, the PM directed regional and local government authorities to put in place programmes for reclamation of degraded land and embark on tree planting in their areas.

Furthermore, Mr Majaliwa instructed local government authorities to implement the national tree planting programme and ensure each local government authority plants 1,500,000 trees to make the country green.

"In addition to that all government ministries, public and private institutions which use firewood and charcoal for cooking should resort to alternative energies," he urged.