Tanzania: Tacri Rolls Out Soil Fertility Database

TANZANIA Coffee Research Institute (TaCRI) has rolled out a special database on soil fertility for coffee farmers.

A soil scientist with the Lyamungo based institute Dr Godsteven Maro told the 'Daily News' here midweek that the database has since been shared among coffee growing wards and divisions across the country.

"The comprehensive soil fertility database will help coffee growers achieve better yields and improve their livelihoods," explained the scientist.

According to Dr Maro, the database which started operations in 2018 features completed soil fertility survey in 16 coffee growing regions for Arabica and Robusta.

"Soil quality is very crucial in determining crop yields, that is why we've developed such a strategy that will help coffee growers in the country," he said.

A summary of soil analytical data, according to Dr Maro has been earmarked for 12 selected divisions or wards that grow coffee in Tanzania.

He further disclosed that TaCRI had also developed a coffee-yielding prediction and Integrated Soil Fertility Management (ISFM) recommendation model (SAFERNAC).

He noted that the institute had also conducted new trials which are expected to start packaging the information on the response functions of new varieties to NPK at high planting density; assessment of the benefits of tonic application of copper, zinc, sulphur and boron micro-nutrients to the growth, leaf- retention, yield, and cup quality of new varieties; and assessment of the effect of liming on plant growth and productivity.

Located on Mt Kilimanjaro's slopes, TaCRI is charged with the role of rejuvenating Tanzania coffee industry by placing new emphasis on the role of stakeholder-led and client demand-driven Research for Development.

The institute also provides crucial public services to stakeholders in the country's coffee industry by providing coffee producers with relevant and practical technological innovations and advice to improve productivity and quality but also enhance profitability and livelihoods of coffee producers and increased competitiveness of Tanzanian coffee in the world market.