Kenya: Malombe Wins Nomination in Kitui Gubernatorial Race Again After Court Order

Nairobi — Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe secured the rights to fly the Wiper party flag in the gubernatorial race after he trounced his competitor Kiema Kilonzo once again in a repeat poll ordered by the High Court.

Malombe garnered 9,826 while Kilonzo could only manage 80 votes, in an exercise that recorded 75 rejected votes.

The High Court nullified the Kitui Gubernatorial Nomination Certificate issued to Malombe by the Wiper Party after it determined that it was done unlawfully contrary to the law and directed that a fresh nomination be conducted.

This is after former High Commissioner to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo, who was also eyeing the Kitui governor seat under a Wiper ticket, approached the tribunal after Malombe was handed a direct nomination by party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Malombe relaunched his governorship bid on April 19, 2022, in a bid to reclaim his former position from Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.