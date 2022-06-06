Nigeria: Actress Ini Edo Flaunts Engagement Ring, Fans React

If the gist making the rounds is anything to go by, then one of Nigeria's most famous thespians, Ini Edo, seems to have found love again
The veteran Actress left tongues wagging after she shared photos of herself selecting a wedding gown in a bridal house and an engagement ring on her finger.
The diamond ring rightly positioned on her engagement finger has since then been sparking rumours that she is engaged and soon to be married.
This is coming years after she parted ways with her former United States-based hubby, Philip Ehiagwina in 2014.
See reactions below:
moejiena_clothes_accessories
Congratulations I see the ring
boldie_cress
We are here for it... . Wedding bells
styleby_mimiwaters
Everybody please calm down enter d fridge and cool off she's on set okrrr. Listen to ur social prefect okrr
ladyshantos
Is that an engagement ring I am seeing?
gimbzbodyclinic
Mama is still dripping since 1990
chidinma.nwosu3
I see a ring and wedding dress,brown sugar are you saying something
victoria.emmaunel
Love you beautiful Nigeria celebrity ini edo
oby_bliz
I can sight the diamond beautiful Ini. Congratulations darling. It go reach all of us one by one
mizmbua
Her friend and sister wedding
Wedding loading
wullengbink
Oh yeah! We have a wedding to plan... Congrats
dinma__
Well something we all waited for