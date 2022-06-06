Nigeria: Actress Ini Edo Flaunts Engagement Ring, Fans React

If the gist making the rounds is anything to go by, then one of Nigeria's most famous thespians, Ini Edo, seems to have found love again

The veteran Actress left tongues wagging after she shared photos of herself selecting a wedding gown in a bridal house and an engagement ring on her finger.

The diamond ring rightly positioned on her engagement finger has since then been sparking rumours that she is engaged and soon to be married.

This is coming years after she parted ways with her former United States-based hubby, Philip Ehiagwina in 2014.

