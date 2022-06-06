Gambia: Samger Drop to Relegation Zone in 1st Division After Gaf Conquest

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Samger FC on Monday dropped to the relegation zone in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League after slipping to The Gambia Armed Forces 4-1 in their week-21 encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Academy boys were sitting third-place from bottom on the country's Elite League table with 21 points before their match with The Gambia Armed Forces, who sat 13th place with 23 points.

Samger required a victory against The Gambia Armed Forces to improve their status on the First Division League table but lost to The Gambia Armed Forces.

The Academy boys dropped to the relegation zone in the Elite League with 21 points.

Samger will contend to win their remaining league fixtures to stay in the country's First Division League for another season despite their woeful performance in the league campaign.

