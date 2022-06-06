Nigeria: Owo Church Attack - Nigeria Fast Becoming Failed State, Peter Obi Laments

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has lamented that Nigeria is swiftly reducing to a failed country following the terrorists' attack on innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday.

He, however, called on all the citizens to work together in saving the country from the looming danger.

The attack by gunmen had claimed scores of lives in the area, with many others receiving treatment at hospitals.

Some political, religious and social-cultural leaders including groups have condemned the attack, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari's government to hunt the perpetrators and make them face the full extent of the law.

Joining stakeholders, who had condemned the gruesome killing of the innocent Nigerians, the former Anambra State governor urged both the federal government and the Ondo State government, led by Rotimi Akeredolu, to do everything to bring the killers to book.

Obi said these on his Twitter page on Sunday evening, as he also sympathised with the attacked church, the bereaved and the Ondo State.

"What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state.

"All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today.

"I sympathise with the victims' families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people and the Government of Ondo State.

"I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book."

