South Africa: DG in the Presidency Receives Threatening Letter

The Presidency has reiterated government's commitment to fighting corruption and crime even in the face of threats of violence.

This comes after Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni received a death threat in her mail last week.

The letter, addressed to the DG, instructed her to advise the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to "release [the] suspect" in the murder case of former Gauteng Health Department top official and whistle blower Babita Deokaran who was killed in an alleged assassination last year.

The letter also instructed Baleni to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa "not to proceed with State Capture findings" or meet the same fate as Thabo Masebe, Babita Deokaran and Thabo Moerane.

"We know where you drive and all your visiting points. The plan is complete. But only if you consider our proposal then, the deal will be struck off. The President listens to you [more] than any other person. Those two cars you always travel with, we have a good plan for them. We are not scared of those soldiers that are escorting you.

"Something special is on for you. Any province you travel [in] we have our eyes on the ground," the letter reads.

The Presidency said state security agencies are investigating the threat.

"Several days ago, Ms Baleni received a threat by an unknown person or persons who seemingly want to affect the Presidency's processing of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State.

"Ms Baleni found, in her letter box at home, an envelope containing a bullet and a letter in which the perpetrator(s) made a threat against her life. The fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against the Director-General," the Presidency said.

According to the Presidency, Baleni is receiving protection to enable her to continue her critical duties as DG, Cabinet Secretary and Convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General.