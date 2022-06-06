South Africa: SA Records 1,127 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa on Sunday recorded 1 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 968 205.

This increase represents an 8.29% positivity rate.

According to the National Department of Health, four deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 101 317 deaths.

"The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3 836 337, with a recovery rate of 96.7%," the department said.

To date, 25 366 718 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that the majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 379, followed by the Western Cape with 248 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 175 new cases, Eastern Cape 105; Free State 65, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga 49; North West 44; and Limpopo 13.