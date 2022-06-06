Nigeria: Owo Church Attack Gory, Ugly, Gruesome - Governors

Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF, have condemned in very strong terms the attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, in which scores of people were reportedly killed.

The governors also called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that the killers were ultimately brought to face the consequences of their actions.

In a statement yesterday, the governors, who described the act as a a gory, ugly, and gruesome action by extremely wicked and warped minds on innocent worshippers, said: "We mourn with the people of Ondo State.

" The Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF, wishes to express its deepest sympathies to the Owo community, the government and people of Ondo State and the country in general, following the attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State in which scores of people were reportedly killed.

"The NGF considers this a gory, ugly, and gruesome act by extremely wicked and warped minds meted out on innocent victims on a holy day. However, in the spirit of all our faiths, we pray for them. May God forgive and grant them mercy.

"As governors, on our oath, we solemnly pledge to work with Mr President, all citizens and residents of our dear country, Nigeria, to assure you of a fully secure environment.

"Our goal is to halt brutalities, address unresolved criminal acts and ensure all killers are ultimately brought to face the consequences of their actions."

The New Nigeria People Party, NNPP, also condemned the killings and called on security agencies to change their operational tactics in order to get proper situation reports.

A statement by the NNPP's National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, said the party wondered if the present administration still had a social contract with the people who elected them into power.

Alkali said: "Attack on the church was uncalled for, and must be condermed by any well meaning Nigerian.

"At this point it seems the security agencies should change their operational tactics in order to get proper situation reports so as be able in control of this type of situation were lives of harmless citizens are being cut short by faceless gunmen.

"We at New Nigeria People Party, NNPP, sympathize with the family of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident as we urge the present ruling government to be in firm control of the security situation which is fast failing as a result of lack of direction.

"Indeed it is regrettable to the point that Nigeria can no longer carry out the basic constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.

"At this point it is only instructional that Nigerians be watchful about strange persons within their neighborhood. God bless Nigeria."

Vanguard News