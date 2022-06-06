Tanzania: Samia - Embrace Patriotism

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has asked Tanzanian contractors and engineers to embrace patriotism when implementing projects, promising more opportunities ahead.

"You should embrace patriotism when given jobs. We want local engineers to effectively participate in undertaking development projects," President Samia stated when she spoke to engineers via mobile phone in the middle of their forum meant to congratulate the President for her contribution to empower local engineers.

She spoke through mobile phone of coordinator of the Association of Citizen Contractors in Tanzania (ACCT) meeting, Ms Maida Juma, who also doubles as Chief Executive Officer of Ibra Africa Holding Limited.

President Samia assured them of more opportunities, saying the government will engage them in many construction projects.

"In doing so, we believe that the economic growth will be guaranteed and improved," she stated.

President Samia also showered praises on the cadre for the job well done during the implementation of projects funded by the IMF Covid-19 relief funds.

Ms Samia said the government will empower them with the needed capacity so that they can be key actors in the local construction projects.

"We will engage you in many projects countrywide since you did a good job during the implementation of the projects undertaken through IMF Covid-19 relief funds and it is my belief that you benefited," said President Samia.

She said the government will keep a close eye to ensure that local engineers get a good share in small, medium and large construction projects deals.

She told them to get ready for the new undertakings in the LNG projects to be signed in the near future, saying the local content bears a special package for the local engineers and contractors.

President Samia said she was looking ahead to see the vibrant industry which can take a leading role in the construction sector.

Opening the meeting, Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Godfrey Kasekenya, said under President Samia's administration more than 2,500 kilometres of tarmac roads are currently under construction.

He assured the private sector that the government values their contribution in the sector development.

Eng Kasekenya said the government was doing everything under its control to empower the local contractors and engineers in terms of capacity and technology so that they take part in big strategic projects.

For his part, ACCT Chairman, Thobias Kyando, said the private sector has been enjoying government engagement whereby in 2021/22 out of 4.9tri/- the local contractors have earned 2.8tri/-.

Moreover, the number of registered companies has increased from between 580-900 in 2021 to 1,300 by the end of this financial year.