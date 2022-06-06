Tanzania: Police Grills Officers for Brutally Punishing Student

THE Police Force in Mwanza has swiftly acted against its officers over alleged brutal acts against a student of Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT).

The Police are now holding one of its accused officers for brutally punishing a student, Warren Lyimo, a 22-year old boy, after he was accused of stealing a laptop, a property of his uncle.

The Acting Regional Police Commander, ACP Mairi Mikori, told the 'Sunday News' on Sunday that the investigation was ongoing, including an effort to interrogate the Sociology student. He is currently admitted to Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital, undergoing treatment since May 17, this year.

"We need to hear from the victim's mouth on what happened and how many were involved in this matter. Unfortunately, the victim is still unable to properly speak," said the Acting RPC.

However, the 'Sunday News' made effort on Sunday to meet the victim at the hospital, who was facing difficulties to speak due to agony.

According to him, he was invited to his uncle's birthday party on 14th May at Nyegezi where he stayed until the next day when decided to return to the university.

Around midnight of May 16th, his uncle phoned him, directing him to meet somewhere to collect his parcel. However, the student went and found the uncle with his wife and two police officers.

The officers ordered him to get into his uncle's vehicle and headed for Buhongwa police station.

While at the police station, he was brutally attacked, including injuring his private parts, causing scrotal swelling.

After sometime the officers directed the boy to take them to his room at the University where they searched for the laptop but in vain.

He was taken back to Buhongwa Police Station where they continued torturing him before they placed him in police cell.

"While in police cell, I lost consciousness until I found myself in an ICU room at Bugando Hospital. I'm thankful to doctors who fought for my life," he said.

At Bugando hospital, doctors carried out surgery on his private parts, thanking God, as he was somehow now slowly recovering.