Tanzania: VP Wants More Diaspora's Input in Nation Building9

VICE-President Dr Phillip Mpango has instructed the Tanzania Embassy in Sweden to ensure it builds integration for Tanzania's diaspora living in Sweden so that they can contribute more in building the economy of their country.

He also asked the embassy to explore more areas of cooperation that will add up trade volume between the two countries.

Dr Mpango made the statement on Saturday when he toured the Tanzania's Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, saying the two countries need to explore more areas of cooperation for win-win benefits.

He was of the view that embassy officials have a crucial role in implementing Tanzania's economic diplomacy policy and that the country is highly depen- dent on their activeness.

"It is very crucial to main- tain the cooperation that our two countries have been enjoying for a long time," he said, mentioning education, good government and economic sectors as among the key areas of cooperation between Tanzania and Sweden.

For her part, the Tanzania envoy to Sweden Grace Olotu said the embassy will continue working on improving the economic diplomacy of the two countries.

On Friday, Dr Mpango met with the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde where he reiterated the government commitment to strengthening the existing diplomatic ties with Sweden for the greater interest of both sides.

He equally commended Sweden for its continued efforts to support Tanzania's development in various sectors that in- clude education, trade and hu- man rights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice-President was attending a two-day Stockholm+50' conference, an international meeting convened by the United Nations (UNGA).

"The two countries have been enjoying stronger ties for a long time, the government of Tanzania under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is looking forward to strengthening the existing bond," said Dr Mpango.

He also suggested on the possibility for Sweden to support in training cardiac specialists in Tanzania, as well as the need to restore the cooperation on higher learning education.

"The move will enable Tanzania to have a good number of experts on higher learning education for national development," he said.

Dr Mpango also informed the Swedish minister on the efforts that the government of Tanzania is taking to improve business and investment environment.

Tanzania is also working on various areas such as improvement in the industrial sector, environmental conservation, and agriculture as well as investing heavily on provision of education and health services.

Stockholm+50 is collaborative and multi-stakeholder in nature, open to all participants, who are invited to share experiences and initiatives to protect the planet and contribute to sustainable and inclusive development, one of them being a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.