Tanzania: PM Calls for Parent - Teacher Unity in Protecting Children

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has asked parents to closely cooperate with teachers in protecting children to enable them realise their dreams in pursuing education.

Meanwhile, the Premier urged children to ensure that they do not fall into trap of unscrupulous people who could ruin their future; instead, they should remain vigilant and study hard to achieve their goals.

Mr Majaliwa made the call on Friday when he addressed students, parents and teachers at Mandarawe Secondary School in Ruangwa District where he is on working tour.

Mr Majaliwa is also an MP for the Ruangwa constituency.

"Currently, our district is academically performing well and has made a step ahead.

Students should study hard and the government is well organised to ensure that it empowers them to realise their goals," he emphasised.

He stated that all wards in the region had secondary schools and that they had already started building dormitories in order to relieve students from a hustle of walking long distance to and from schools.

"Our President Samia Suluhu Hassan has emphasised that every Tanzanian child who has reached the age for going to school should be taken to school, and in fact primary education is free of charge," Mr Majaliwa pointed out.

Adding: "in education sector we are well organised and President Samia has supported us by endorsing 700m/- for the construction of secondary schools for girls who pursue science subjects."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister inspected an ongoing construction of health centre at Namichiga, urging wananchi to supervise the project well and ensure that funds allocated are judiciously spent.

Mr Majaliwa also inspected the construction progress of another health centre at Narung'ombe Ward as well as construction of Nangurugai health centre.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa told citizens to ensure that they protect environment and get rid of cutting down trees arbitrarily.

"Let's protect environment and we should not carry out farming activities near water sources," he stressed.

Tanzania has approximately 39.9 per cent forest cover.

Statistics indicate that the country has an annual deforestation rate of about 1 per cent, around 400,000 hectares, which is twice the world rate of 5 per cent per year.

Between 1990 and 2010 Tanzania lost 19.4 per cent of its forest land, or around 8 million hectares.