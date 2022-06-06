Liberia: No Further Price Increase for Gas and Jet Fuel, Commerce Ministry Assures

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says it would make no further increases in the price of Gasoline (PMS) and Jet fuel for the month of June.

The Ministry also says there will be a slight reduction in the Price of Fuel (AGO) and assures that it continues to work along with importers of petroleum products to ensure that there is sufficient stock in the country to serve the market for the next couple of months.

According to a press release, the Government of Liberia appreciates those who are fully executing their supply mandate as Licensed Importers of petroleum.

At the same time, Ministry once more assures the public of its commitment to ensuring that essential commodities are available and affordable on the local market in line with the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

It may be recalled that early this year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed the public that in the midst of disruptions to the global supply chain posed by COVID 19 and subsequently the Russia-Ukraine War, that is greatly affecting cost of freight and sourcing of commodities from international suppliers, the Liberian Government re-assured the public of ensuring the affordability and availability of essential commodities on the local market.

"As the sector institution responsible for ensuring a safe and conducive business climate for Liberia, we will continue to appraise the public as new developments unfold regarding the availability and prices of essential commodities on the Liberian market," the release concluded. Press release