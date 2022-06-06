Nigeria: 2023 - Survey Rates Osinbajo Ahead of Atiku

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been voted as the number one choice of Nigerians in the 2023 presidential elections, according to the analysis of a recent nationwide survey by the International Political and Research Organisation (IPRO) to determine who the Nigerian citizen would prefer as their president.

The poll was co-signed by the coordinator/secretary, Dr. Ernest Ugbejeh and the co-convener, Prof. Ike Ogba.

In the poll carried out by the IPRO, only two presidential aspirants were presented, Prof Yemi Osinbajo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The final results of the survey showed that nationwide, 59.3% of Nigerians would vote for Prof. Osinbajo, while 40.7 % would vote for Atiku.

Respondents of the survey carried out between June 3 and 4 were asked a single question, who would they prefer as the next president of Nigeria in 2023: current VP Yemi Osinbajo of the APC or a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

A random sample of 5,000 names in total were selected with respondents balanced across the geopolitical zones including every state in the federation. The survey was carried out by telephone call with a response rate of 52%. The sample guarantees a three per cent margin of error.

Similarly, the results from the six geopolitical zones showed that Yemi Osinbajo was the preferred candidate in five of the six geopolitical zones.

Osinbajo polled a massive 74.4% in the South-South compared to Atiku Abubakar's 25.6%; while he also led in the North Central (63.6%), South West (60%), North West (50.4%), and in the North East (57.1%), where Atiku hails from (Adamawa).

Atiku Abubakar had a slight lead in only one geopolitical zone, the South East, with 54.3% compared to Osinbajo's 45.7%.

"Clearly, as the survey indicated, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was the clear winner in the overall results and in the five of the six geopolitical zones in the country. It shows that Prof. Osinbajo is also the best choice for the APC and for Nigeria," the IPRO survey coordinator, Ugbejeh stated.

ADC Presidential Ticket: Kachikwu, Moghalu, Others Take Battle To Abeokuta

All is now set for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, Wednesday, with the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Hon. Dumebi Kachikwu and the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, as front runners in the race.

Other aspirants include, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Hon. Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede and others.

However, a chieftain of the ADC described Kachikwu and Moghalu as the "only serious contestants" for the ticket.

A businessman and activist, Hon. Kachiukwu, who had declared his interest to contest for the office of President in the 2023 general election identified 20 areas, where he would make a substantial difference in the lives of Nigerians and the country if elected.

The Delta State born politician, who said he is on a "rescue mission" to savage what the All Progressives Congress had destroyed in the last seven years, promised to initiate wide-ranging public service reforms to eradicate corruption and win the war against terrorism.

Kachiukwu also promised to create equal opportunities for men and women, and an improved welfare package for teachers and initiate a technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism abroad.

The ADC presidential aspirant pledged to eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries and build modern cities with better amenities, world-class health facilities and accessible and affordable internet services across the country.

In a broadcast made last night via his social media platform, the ADC presidential front runner reminded the delegates how crucial the presidential tick is, saying they have a huge opportunity this week to elect a candidate of the party who has the capacity to redirect the socio-political and economic focus of the country.

He promised to redirect the vast energies of youths to a productive venture like trading with their technical skills rather than engaging in online scams popularly called 'yahoo.'

He said if elected President, he would collaborate with state governments to invest in power generation, build broadband internet infrastructure and limit states and the private sector to distribution activities only.

Kachikwu said: "Together we can design a new menu for our people. We will rebuild Nigeria from the ground up and do away with the faulty and archaic colonial foundation that now characterises our current existence.

"We must define our common charter as Nigerians and constitute a new nation that is not only inclusive for all but guarantees equal rights and expressions to all irrespective of tribe, tongue and religion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This new Nigeria must come first before any other identification. It will be our common bond as we do away with all colonial relics of division, mistrust and hatred."

He said the government is and should be a big brother and not a big bully, adding that millions of the citizenry still live without light and potable water in the year 2022. This is unconscionable.

On his part, Prof Moghalu has promised to "secure Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians in the North, South, East and West of our country, if he emerges in 2023.

"I will have the political will to secure our country. This means putting our security above all else: no security, no country. Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria, including not succumbing to or being deceived by vested interests that might be profiting from the killing field Nigeria has become.

"It also means putting Nigeria's security above ethnic or religious interests. It means loyalty to the lives of Nigerians and the territory of Nigeria first, no matter where within our country", he said.

As President of Nigeria from 2023, Moghalu added that he will secure Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians in the North, South, East and West of our country, by expanding the strength of the Armed Forces