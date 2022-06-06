Nigeria: Uncertainty As PDP Holds Repeat Primaries in 24 Lagos Reps Seats

There is uncertainty in Lagos as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds rescheduled primaries in 24 federal constituencies in the state today, Monday.

Many party chieftains and members who spoke with our correspondent yesterday said despite the cancellation of the previous exercise, the rescheduled primaries have been shrouded in secrecy.

Daily Trust reports that on May 22 when the party held primaries for the House of Representatives and state assembly constituencies, the state executive committee (SWC) rejected the exercise, saying the delegates' lists were compromised.

"We realised that contrary to the provision of our great party and the electoral guidelines of the party, the election committee came to the state with a list of venues and already chosen electoral officers," the party chairman, Mr. Philips Aivoji stated at the time.

However, as of yesterday, many members of the party said they have no information on the modalities for the conduct of the primaries.

A member of the executive who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said, "In my local government, I am a member of the state executive but I don't know where the exercise is taking place."

When contacted, the state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Akeem Amode said the election would be held in the respective federal constituencies.

He said, "They would choose different locations at their levels."

Asked if the state executive is being carried along in the rerun, he said, "The National Working Committee is the one running this programme."