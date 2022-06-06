Nigeria: We'll Support Atiku to Uproot Maladministration of APC - Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Sunday insisted that members of the PDP across the country would support the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to ensure that they put an end to the maladministration of the ruling APC.

Speaking specifically on the just-concluded PDP convention, the governor said he had put the developments at the national convention behind him, stating that the party would do what was necessary to rescue Nigeria.

Makinde, who stated that though a northerner emerged as the party's presidential candidate despite the decision by southern governors that the presidency of Nigeria should rotate to the South, it had become imperative to work together so that Nigerians could be saved from the maladministration of the APC.

The governor who stated this while featuring on a live interview programme, 'Meet the Governor' hosted by the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State and joined live by radio stations across the state said PDP and the generality of the people of Nigeria want APC out of government at the national level.

He further said the PDP leaders had resolved to chase away the APC as the first condition towards rescuing Nigeria.