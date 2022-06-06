Nigeria: We'll Support Atiku to Uproot Maladministration of APC - Makinde

6 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Sunday insisted that members of the PDP across the country would support the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to ensure that they put an end to the maladministration of the ruling APC.

Speaking specifically on the just-concluded PDP convention, the governor said he had put the developments at the national convention behind him, stating that the party would do what was necessary to rescue Nigeria.

Makinde, who stated that though a northerner emerged as the party's presidential candidate despite the decision by southern governors that the presidency of Nigeria should rotate to the South, it had become imperative to work together so that Nigerians could be saved from the maladministration of the APC.

The governor who stated this while featuring on a live interview programme, 'Meet the Governor' hosted by the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State and joined live by radio stations across the state said PDP and the generality of the people of Nigeria want APC out of government at the national level.

He further said the PDP leaders had resolved to chase away the APC as the first condition towards rescuing Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X