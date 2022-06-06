Nigeria: APC Primary - Evil Forces Plotting Against Tinubu Will Fail - Sen. Adeyeye

6 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Ahead of the presidential primary of the APC beginning today in Abuja, a former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has said the "evil forces" plotting against the emergence of National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the party for the 2023 general poll would fail.

Senator Adeyeye, who is the National Coordinator of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) for Tinubu's 2023 presidential bid, told newsmen at the weekend in Abuja that there were attempts to edge Tinubu out of the race.

He said, "I have been hearing of attempts by some people ganging up to stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from contesting in the primaries of the APC at the national convention.

"There have been insinuations by some powerful forces who are bent on stopping him, knowing that he is the leading aspirant who has garnered the majority support within the party in the country.

"We want to state categorically that those who are working to foist a person on the party by way of consensus at all cost should perish the thought because it is not going to work. We are going to resist it to the core.

"Asiwaju Tinubu cannot be blackmailed by anybody in this country because he has passed that stage."

