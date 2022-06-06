Nigeria: AfDB Provides N1.5trn for Abidjan-Lagos Highway

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has stated that an additional €3.5m (N1.5trn) has been provided for the feasibility study of the Abidjan-Lagos super highway.

It therefore urged five countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that the road would pass through to order the consultants to get to work and finish up the study of the project.

Speaking at the 16th Ministerial Steering Committee meeting on Abidjan - Lagos Corridor Development in Abuja, AfDB's Chief Transport Economist, Lydie Ehouman, said the new addition funding was to ensure the study for the 1,028km road project was smooth and completed in time with the grant from the European Union

Daily Trust reports that the road, when completed, would be a strategic economic project that links Nigeria, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Benin.

Ehouman noted that the grant was in addition to its substantial contribution of US$ 25 million, and €12.63 million in the form of a grant from the European Union, bringing the total amount available for financing the study to the equivalent of about US$ 41 million.

On his part, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashiola, said Nigeria has made progress on the road project with cash already mobilised for deployment while waiting for the approval of ECOWAS to commission the link bridge already completed for the project.