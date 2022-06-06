Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Launches New System Improved Customer Service

Monrovia — APM Terminals Liberia has successfully implemented an upgrade of its Terminal Operating System (TOS), NAVIS 2.5 to 3.8, which is the highest level globally in the market and the first Terminal in Sub-Saharan Africa to Go-Live with this version. The company launched this initiative as a commitment to smart and innovative ways of working and to consistently improve processes to meet customer needs. It is also part of broader efforts to enhance greater efficiency through technology and reach set benchmarks.

Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, Jonathan Graham, who has been spearheading the company's new digitization agenda provided insight on the rationale for this new upgrade.

"APM Terminals Liberia is the first terminal in Sub-Sahara Africa to implement the most technologically advanced version of a Terminal Operating System (TOS), Navis N4 3.8, and now working with a TOS that only a handful of terminals globally have implemented. Our goal is two-fold; improve our Way of Working for greater efficiency and productivity and most importantly to meet the needs of our customers and stakeholders. This upgrade is at the heart of our Transformation and Terminal of the Future global agenda. By putting in place new measures and upgrading existing systems, APM Terminals Liberia is on a daily mission to substantiate the claim that indeed the Free Port of Monrovia is the heartbeat of the Liberian economy and delivers modern and efficient port services to all its customers" Mr. Graham remarked.

With NAVIS N4 3.8's improved features, this new upgrade is a significant leap into the company's "digitization of port processes" agenda. The new system is user efficient and complements the auto generation of customer invoices by supplying data immediately and without human intervention. This is specifically efficient for the reefer cargo invoicing which the previous version 2.5 needed manual intervention. The 3.8 upgrade also supports multiple features that aid the newly constructed digital Truck Appointment System and has many features and controls to prevent potential loss to the terminal.

Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Liberia Mr. Thomas Moore commented on how the system upgrade will improve customer experience at the Terminal

"This upgrade is not just a sign of APM Terminals Liberia's commitment to improving customer experience within the Freeport of Monrovia, but it is a monumental step in our digitization journey. We seek to always give our customers the best when it comes to service delivery by ensuring the finest solutions and tools are available to our people to enable them provide world class customer service that is timely, efficient and meets international standard. Our customers have said to us that they want to get their cargo delivered in a timely, safe and efficient manner and our newly upgraded TOS is just the right platform to help us achieve this to their satisfaction." Mr. Moore said

Employees and some customers of the company who are using the system expressed gratitude for this new upgrade citing how it facilitates the ease of their operations at the Port and expressed sincere desire for even further automation of processes going forward.