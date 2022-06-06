Liberia: Blue Crest University Inaugurates New Annex to Host Advanced Vocational, Technical Courses

Monrovia — BlueCrest University has achieved another significant milestone following the inauguration of a new annex campus in Congo Town.

According to Dr. Umesh Neelakantan, President of BlueCrest, the new annex will host the university's vocational and technical courses of Information Technology, Fashion and Design, Management, NGO Management; Digital Marketing, and many other new generation perspectives.

Since 2014, BlueCrest has grown to be one of Liberia's premier hubs for information technology (IT). The University has launched a scholarship program dubbed "Make Liberia Great" for undergraduate Liberian students; with 30 students benefitting so far.

Dr. Umesh Neelakantan said "BlueCrest has been able to contribute in addressing the genuine cause of this country, which is advanced higher education since 2014. We contribute and progress, where merit and quality stand stall."

He revealed that since 2014, the university has imparted a mindset of progress among learners through different portfolios in information technology; while its higher education platform has evolved into an advanced status of providing learning portfolios like Cloud computing, Cyber security, Advanced Software Programing, Established and Advanced Networking Platform.

He named the others as Health Analytics, Data Science, Machine earning and Deep earning technologies, Big Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, leadership and Governance, Designing , Agriculture Research, among others.

He announced that a new platform named "BueCrest Solutions" has been established; adding it will be a unique platform for providing intellectual and implementable solutions to organizations and other institutions with respect to different facets of importance in IT, Management, Fashion and Design, Philanthropic and Social Projects and Consultancy among others.

Learning, he added, is a never-ending process and it is mandatory that every government shows keenness for providing the fillip to progress to educational groups with farsightedness and strategic plans.

He mentioned that Investing in education by government should have no limits because the returns for the government are never calculated in terms of monetary benefit. Instead, the returns are translated for great citizens to evolve with newer thought perspectives, social initiatives, philanthropic quests and great business initiatives.

The University's President noted that E Learning engagements suffice the requisites of transforming society; adding that Science and Technology has proved that innovations evolved the best transformed status through thoughtful interventions.

He expressed hope that BlueCrest will be recognized and benefit from the Ministry of Education's financial assistances that are being provided to several academic institutions.

"Very important financial assistances are being provided to many academic institutes. I am sure that BlueCrest will also be recognized with necessary financial assistance by the government for all good contributions being made for this country. We have applied for very important project grants, but I fear it has got stuck up due to some formalities. Request your good office to help us in formalizing these grants," Dr. Neelakantan said while addressing the Ministry of Education through the Assistant Minister for Science and Technology, Vocational Training and Special Education, Mr. Saku S. Dukuly who served as guest speaker.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Dukuly thanked the administration of BlueCrest University for providing Liberians the opportunity to acquire twenty-first century workplace skills.

"It is good to note that BlueCrest is one of the front runners in IT education and training with the core objective of addressing the IT needs of Liberia," Mr. Dukuly said, while pledging the Ministry of Education's commitment to ensuring the goals and aspirations of the University is fully realized.

Speaking further, he revealed that the Government of Liberia in collaboration with donor partners including the European Union, the Swedish, French and German Governments are providing substantial financial support to strengthen the Liberian Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in its capacity to deliver equitable and gender balanced access to high quality and demand-driven TVET. The support, he said, is targeting ten TVET institutions across the country.