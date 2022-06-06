Liberia: Government of Liberia Celebrates World Environment Day in Nimba

Ganta — The Government of Liberia through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expected to join the rest of the world in celebration of the 2022 World Environment Day slated for June 5th and 6th in Gompa, Nimba County, aimed at raising awareness on environmental issues in the country.

World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on 5 June annually, to raise global awareness about the essential need of providing protection to nature with United Nations' being the principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

This year's event will be hosted by Sweden under the campaign slogan "Only One Earth" with focus on Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature."

In Liberia, the EPA and her partners have planned a series of activities to commemorate the celebration, which is planned to take place in the commercial hub of Gompa, Nimba County.

The celebration will be held under the theme: "Only One Earth" with a slogan "Protect Earth, Save Nature".

Ahead of the official celebration on June 6, the EPA has organized inter-high school quizzing tournament among leading high schools in Gompa to raise environmental awareness among school children.

There will also be birdwatching that will be executed by Society for the Conservation of Nature in Liberia (SCNL) to provide an intimate connection between people and their natural environment.

Sporting activities on Sunday, 5 June would climax the official celebration, which would start with a parade from a roundabout on Gompa's main street to Peace Empire Hotel, where an indoor program will be held.

The World Environment Day celebration is expected to attract representatives of non-governmental organizations working in the environment, representatives of diplomatic missions, local government officials and some members of the public.