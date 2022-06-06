Liberia: Keep Dedicates Mariella Simone Reading Room in Samukai Town Public School

Monrovia — On June 3, 2022 the Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) dedicated its 28th Reading Room at Samukai Town Public school, upper Caldwell, Montserrado County. The reading room was named after Little Mariella Simone, Daughter of Hon. Mawane Diggs, CEO of the Mariella Simone Foundation.

The project was sponsored by the Mariella Simone Foundation.

The dedication ceremony was attended by chiefs and elders of Samukai Town including the County Education Officer Hon. Harrison Darwolo and District Education Officer Hon. Amanda Zoto and a special delegation from the Marilla Simone Foundation.

An Overview of the project was given by Moses Buwee, M&E Officer. He said KEEP as an organization that champions reading literacy in Liberia continues to provide reading spaces around the country for students. He explained that KEEP has established 28 reading rooms in 10 of the 15 counties in Liberia. He said the Mariella Simone reading which is the 28th reading was sponsored by Mariella Simone Foundation in honor of Little Mariella Simone. He further mentioned that the estimated amount of seven thousand seventy-six eight-cent United States Dollars (7,76.80) for renovation and estimated books of Eight Thousand three hundred seven Nine (8,379.00) with the total of Fifteen Thousands Four Hundred Fifty One United States Dollars.( $15,451.8).

Making remarks at the dedication, the County Education officer of Monterrado County appreciate KEEP for the creation of reading rooms around Montserrado County and thanked the organization for its contributions in the education sector. He also encouraged the school to control of the reading room and allow students access the room daily.

"Reading teacher should meet students five times in the week, Principal please ensure that students are taken into reading room and the person in control must guide the students to be able to read. We will ensure that this room is manage well and we like to say thank you KEEP for the hard work in our education sector. " Mr. Darwolo, CEO of Montserrado.

Also speaking at the occasion, the CEO of Mariella Foundation, Hon. Mawane Diggs appreciate KEEP for the implementation and all those supported in the process. She encouraged the school to make use of the room. She said the room is named after daughter, Mariella Simone to give back to the community.

"Take good care of he rooms and the property is yours. I would like to say thank you to KEEP Liberia for making this dream possible" Hon. Diggs said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Making remarks on behalf of KEEP Liberia, Mrs. Brenda Brewer Moore encouraged the school to make sure the students utilize the Reading Room and the books stocked in the room must be properly manage if not she will report the principal to the DEO and CEO. She also encouraged the students that there is a worth in the books by reading them. She added that reading is the most important subject in school and as a result every student should be able to read to understand that subject. She encouraged the community and the school to take ownership of projects on the campus.

"There is worth in those pages, make time to read. Don't wait for Government to repair chairs and tables. Today we see WAEC result is very low because the children struggle when they get to WAEC, and they can't read. Reading is the most important topic or subject in any school, you can't do math, English when you can't read. It is also important as partners are coming in to help and support communities that you all take real ownership of these projects.

The room brings to 28 the number of reading facilities KEEP Liberia has across 10 counties in Liberia.

KEEP is a registered charity in Liberia and the USA (#821262396) which supports various educational activities in Liberia with a mission to provide various resources that would facilitate access to primary education by engaging with parents, community leadership, establish community structures, and to promote social justice and development of vulnerable children and youth by strengthening their capacities.