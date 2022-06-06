Liberia: New Council of Churches Leadership Vows to Standup Against Corruption, Misuse of Power

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has inducted into offices its newly elected officials, with a vow to strongly stand against what it calls 'get rich quick' activities through the misuse of government positions and powers and extreme poverty and hardship in the post-conflict nation.

Founded in 1982, the LCC is an ecumenical Christian organization that comprises of churches and other religious groups operating in Liberia.

Those inducted to steer the affairs of the LCC for the next two years were: Rev. Samuel B. Reeves, (President), Bishop Samuel Quire, Jr (1st Vice President), Rev. Sanjee Abioseh Stepter (2nd Vice President), and Mr. Emmanuel D. Howe (Treasurer).

They were inducted at a ceremony held at the historic Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia on Friday, June 3.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, United States Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy and a host of other eminent foreign and local dignitaries, prelates, among others.

In his inaugural address, Rev. Reeves assured that the Council will stand in the way of "endemic corruption whether found in the government at the local and national levels, or in our churches".

According to him, corruption has deprived Liberia and its citizens of her fullest potential.

He said the LCC commits itself to a world free of war; and support integrity and sovereignty of nations, but will not hesitate to stand against aggression and nation against nation.

"We commit to gender equity in the dispatch of our nation's resources; we oppose 'get-rich-quick' activities through the misuse of government positions and powers. We commit ourselves to a world free of war; we support integrity and sovereignty of nations, and stand against aggression, nation against nation".

He pointed out that the Declaration of Political Neutrality and Objectivity is deeply rooted in godly integrity and as such, no member of the current administration of the LCC "shall be a spokesperson, affiliate, or card member of or partisan of a political party".

"We stand ready to do God's work and the work of our people with neutrality and objectivity".

Rev. Reeves maintained that the LCC, under his administration, will be a "strong advocate against evil in our society".

Will Not Take Money From Government

Most often, the LCC has been accused of taking sides with the government during issues of national concerns raised by the citizens.

Vast majority of citizens believed that the Council has not done enough to checkmate and speak truth to power to compel public officials to work in the interest of the Liberian people due to the constant habit of members of the country's religious community, especially Bishops, Pastors, and others holding key appointed positions in government.

The citizens observed that for fear of losing their lucrative jobs, alignment or proximity to higher-ups in the public sector, many top prelates sugar-coat their preaching, teachings and stance on national issues to please their masters.

But Rev. Reeves assured that though the LCC will partner with the Government of Liberia (GOL), it (Council) "will take no money from the government for national church related programs, such as Fast and Pray Days, among other activities", adding that, and "the church will support the Church".

Not enemy or friend

He added that the Council will neither be an enemy, nor a friend, but it will be true partners with the GOL on national concerns, providing work, spiritual guidance, and wisdom.

"We commit to being pro-active and not only re-active. We commit to the promotion of freedom of speech. We commit to the promotion of Separation of Religion and State. We commit to the promotion of freedom of religion, food security, better health, education, and Peace and Justice as well as the promotion of gender parity. We commit to the alleviation of extreme poverty. We commit to being a voice in the promotion of peace, good governance and human rights in Liberia".

Rev. Reeves maintained that the Council also commit to the family because, the family is the core of every person, every people, and every nation.

"The LCC stands to promote a strong and healthy family of ma, pa, and children. A strong family makes a strong nation".

He noted that the body will also collaborate efforts in leveraging combined resources generate from their schools, hospitals, and scalable rice project, to "better educate us, heal us, and feed us, and to create more wealth and wellbeing in this great nation".

He used the occasion to commend his colleagues for his preferment.

"As God gives me favor and grace, I left my voice and give Him thanks and praise. It is to you we give thanks and praise- it is to you we bring gratitude for bestowing on me this high honor, to serve as your President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), for the next two years. This privilege I do not take lightly and I accept with all humility and commitment to serve you with respect and dignity".

Speaking further, Rev. Reeves observed that since its inception in 1982, the LCC has been the most highly respected voice in the nation, advocating for peace, and respect for all human rights, equity, and justice for all.

He indicated that this legacy of the Council has been rekindled through the preferment of the new corps of officers.

"I therefore commit to you this day, at this place, in this church, the cradle of this nation's spirituality and democracy since 1821, as your President of this great Council, that this responsibility bestowed on us this day, shall have positive impact here at home, and heard around the world. With prayers and supplication, this administration will stop at no height nor depth; will engage every corner of our country in the north, in the west, in the south, and in the east as God gives us power and strength to reconcile our People through peace and justice, to heal the wounds, to bandage the sores, and remove all scars, making us whole again".

He pledged that his administration will recommit to the mission of the Church, which is centered on evangelism, education, and advocacy, of all will be promoted.

Preaching Tribalism and Sectionalism

Rev. Reeves further observed that "detractors" across the nation and churches have been preaching hatred, sectionalism, and tribal politics, without integrity.

He added that these kinds of preaching are only intended to bring animosity among members of the LCC.

"Our egoistic motives and selfish desires to exclusively pursue our individual interests, both in the state and the Church, thus, failing in our God-given task of following the goal of the unity of all God's people, is witness to the fragility of human nature, and constitutes the major obstacle to the unity of the Body of Christ (the Church), and this glorious land of liberty towards which we strive".

As a result of this, he maintained that the Church of Liberia has been divided for over 200 years.

Time for unity

Realizing that the time has come for the Church in Liberia to come together in unity, he noted, that it is imperative that all members of the council strive together in accordance with the words of the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 4:5-6 to clear the way and open it up for the realization of unity - "One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism, One God and Father, of all who is over all and through all and in all."

"The Liberia Council of Churches has the obligation, derived from our covenant with God, to proclaim the gospel and promote peace, love, and unity".

No more "Monrovia Club

Meanwhile, Rev. Reeves has assured that his administration will not only operate in the context of gender and youth sensitivity, but as God gives "us strength and under your watchful eyes, the leadership commits to ensuring regional and sectarian balance at every level of the Council".

While there are ten active LCC branches around the country, he maintained that, gone are the days when the LCC was seen as a 'Monrovian Club'.

"We will move quickly to strengthen our efforts to have a national presence by putting offices in the capital city of every county around the country. We will start by putting regional offices around the country".

Rev. Reeves, however, pledged the Council's commitment and willingness to continue to play leading role in maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Be the moral voice of the nation

Delivering the sermon at the ceremony, the Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Liberia, Bishop James Sellee, reminded the leaders not to engage or trend the path of consistent criticism all of the times.

"We should learn to honor one another, but give honor to who honor belongs to. People who deserve to be disgraced should be disgraced and people who deserve to be honor should be honored".

He said the newly inducted leaders have a herculean tasks ahead to ensure that the right things are done for the betterment of the nation and its people.

Bishop Sellee said regardless of the challenges, leaders of the LCC should be agents of change and the voice of the voiceless, oppressed, and needy in the Liberian society through uncompromised advocacies because; they remain the true "representatives" of the Council to the nation and its citizenry.

"Leaders of the Council-you are the voice of the nation Liberia. You are the moral voice to sound in Liberia. We have to be the voice of people who are in need and an organization of mercy".

He stressed that prophesies from leaders and others of the LCC should be based on the "issues of the day" instead of things that will not come to fruition.

Replicate LCC elections

Serving as Induction Officer, a founding member of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Bishop Arthur Flomo Kulah commended Rev. Reeves and the others for their ascendancies.

He used the occasion to recount the pivotal roles and sacrifices played and made by past leaders of the Council who stood up against suppression and societal ills during the troubling days of the post-conflict nation.

He said the just ended elections of the LCC were free, fair and transparent and as such, Liberian politicians and other citizens should take keen and replicate same in 2023.

"This sweet land of liberty shall long be ours. We pray for free, fair and transparent elections in 2023".

Bishop Kulah challenged the new leadership to remain resilient to serve and work in the interest of the citizens with one voice.

For his part, US Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy congratulated the newly inducted officials of the LCC.

He stressed that a functional democracy in any nation depends on the civil society sector, especially strong churches, mosques, and synagogues.

He recalled that the Council played a significant role in ensuring that the nation returns to peace and stability after years of devastating civil conflicts.

Ambassador McCarthy noted that these efforts and sacrifices applied over the years have yielded fruitful results as evidenced by the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the nation two consecutive times.

He said the world will be watching Liberia next year for the holding and conduct of similar free and fair elections void of violence.

He, however, challenged the LCC to continue to play an essential role by holding all Liberian politicians to respecting the will of the people.

"You have set the standards for free and fair elections. Today I say congratulation to you. It will not always be easy; it will not always be fine. We look forward to working with you and working together".