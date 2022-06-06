Liberia: Bea Mountain Dismisses EPA Claim

With barely a day following the release of a release from the Environmental Protection Agency about water pollution in Marvoe creek, in Cape Mount county, Bea Mountain has dismissed such reports. A statement issued over the weekend said.

"Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has read in the public media, a Press Release issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) relative to the recent sighting of dead fish in the Marvoe Creek.

"BMMC categorically rejects and disagrees with the findings and claims being made by the EPA as the degree and extent of testing conducted so far are inconclusive and filled with analytical gaps. We are confident and particularly reaffirm our position of being in no breach of any required scientific standards. We note that the EPA has found no evidence of damage to or any spill or irregular discharge from the TSF," it said.

The statement further stated: "In fact, our TSF is routinely monitored in accordance with international standards by an independent and internationally accredited design company. Our disagreement is further supported by the fact that the EPA itself has called for further investigations (and the EPA's opinion that its test results for Cyanide are far below what is required to cause fatality). BMMC, therefore, welcomes the Agency's decision to expand the testing by inviting the participation of competent independent third-party entities and fully commits to remain cooperative of this effort to establish the facts. As a responsible corporate citizen, BMMC will continue to support the well-being of its host communities by providing alternative sources of protein and water until all doubts are clear by a conclusive investigation into these allegations."