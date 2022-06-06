South Africa: Government Offers Additional Booster Dose for People Over 50

The Department of Health has updated the vaccination schedule for people aged 50 years and older, to be eligible to receive an additional booster dose of Pfizer vaccine with effect from today.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department said that this additional booster is available to all people of this age group who have completed at least 120 days or four months since they received their last COVID-19 vaccination of either Pfizer or J&J.

"This is part of efforts by the government to increase vaccine uptake to achieve population immunity while protecting the most vulnerable groups, especially those living with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension," the department said.

The department said the Pfizer vaccine has shown to be safe and effective for boosting immunity in older persons who remain at highest risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

"Out of a total adult population of almost 20 million people who have vaccinated so far, more than 7 million of them are aged 50 years and older.

"We applaud older people for coming forward in large numbers and we encourage all individuals who have not had their second dose or booster dose to go to their nearest vaccination site," the department said.

The department in collaboration with health organisation Right -to -Care, has launched the app FindMyJab.co.za, which will make it easier for anyone to find the closest vaccination site using any device such as a smartphone, laptop or tablet.