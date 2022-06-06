Nigeria: National Assembly Staff Embark On Indefinite Strike

Abuja — The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the National Assembly Management (NASS) to implement the subsisting memorandum of understanding (MoU) jointly signed by NASC, NASS management and PASAN on April 13, 2021, for payment of all arrears for staff.

In the notice of industrial action signed on behalf of the unions by PASAN Secretary General, Hammed Awobifa, they said the strike would commence from 12 midnight on Sunday 5th June, 2022.

The notice read: "PASAN, the NASC of the National Assembly at its joint congress meeting of June 2, 2022, resolved to embark on an indefinite strike over the failure of the National Assembly management to implement the subsisting MoU jointly signed by NASC and NASS management and PASAN on the 13th of April, 2021. "PASAN had issued a communique on the 28th March 2022, where it demanded full implementation of the subsisting MoU and the Revised Conditions of Service, it also Notified National Assembly Management of 21 Days, 14 Days and Seven Days Service of Notice for Industrial Action if by 31st May, 2022, National Assembly Management failed to comply with the Congress resolution.

"Highlight of the items in the MoU include but not limited to: 24 months arrears of Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment in which Management paid only 16 months, leaving a balance of 8 months 13 days. Full implementation of the Conditions of Service as entered to in the MOU signed in April 2021.

To which implementation had started but stopped. In view of this unfortunate development, the Association is embarking on an indefinite Strike commencing from 12 midnight on Sunday 5th June, 2022."